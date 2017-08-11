Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recognised the Socialist Party-dominated constituent assembly as the country's most powerful institution on Thursday in his first appearance at the highly criticised legislative body that was inaugurated six days ago.

"As head of state I subordinate myself to the powers of this constituent assembly," he said during his address.

"I come to recognise its plenipotentiary powers, sovereign, original and magnificent," he said.

The recent election of the 545-member assembly drew international condemnation for usurping the authority of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Congress. Critics have said the election cast aside any remaining checks on Maduro's power.

Maduro has also been accused of "persecuting" the opposition members.

"Violent birth"

Maduro has said the assembly is the country's only chance at securing peace and prosperity after four months of unrest and anti-government protests that have left more than 125 people dead.

"This assembly had a violent birth," Maduro said during Thursday's address. He drew a standing ovation when he promised that violent anti-government protesters would be jailed.

In an address that repeatedly brought assembly members to their feet in applause, Maduro called for a new governance framework for Venezuela, aimed at "perfecting the constitution of 1999."

"Madam president," he said to assembly chief and long-time Maduro loyalist Delcy Rodriguez, "I am entirely at your service."