At least 36 people killed in a road accident in northwest China
Another 13 injured as coach barrels into the wall of an expressway tunnel in Shaanxi province, reports say.
WHO estimates around 250,000 people were killed in 2013 on the roads in China. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

At least 36 people were killed when a coach crashed into the wall of an expressway tunnel in China's northwest, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The coach hit the wall of a tunnel along the Xi'an-Hanzhong expressway in China's Shaanxi province shortly before midnight on Thursday, Xinhua reported, citing provincial authorities.

At least 13 people were injured and were rushed to a hospital, Xinhua said. Rescue work was still under way.

The coach was travelling from the southwestern city of Chengdu to Luoyang city in China's central Henan province.

No clarity on road accident death

China does not release statistics on the total number of accidents each year, but the World Health Organization estimates that in 2013 that around 250,000 people were killed on the roads in China.

Beijing has vowed to clamp down on dangerous driving, but the rapid growth in car ownership and relatively lax checks on driving abilities have made it difficult to curb the number of accidents, especially on rural roads.

SOURCE:Reuters
