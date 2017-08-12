WORLD
2 MIN READ
Barcelona tourists face local backlash
The Spanish city of Barcelona is a prime destination for travelers, but many people living there say they have had enough and have taken to the sun-soaked beach to push back against certain types of tourists.
Barcelona tourists face local backlash
People cool off at Sant Sebastia and Sant Miquel beaches in Barceloneta neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain, August 16, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 12, 2017

Some Barcelona residents say they want to see fewer new faces in town this summer. They're protesting the rising number of tourists arriving in the city.

Many holiday-goers are opting to reserve apartments online on websites like AirBnB - instead of using hotels.

And that's pushing up rental prices, which have risen so high that locals say they can't afford them. That's forcing many out of the city centre.

RECOMMENDED

"Those tourists who come here to soak up our culture, book a hotel or a hostel are perfect," says local resident Ester Jonquera. "Those who come to rent a tourist apartment and come here to annoy us, then they can turn back and go home because we don't want them," she adds.

As Paul Taylor reports, anti-tourist sentiment could soon be sweeping across southern Europe.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation