Kenya's defeated opposition coalition vowed late on Saturday that they would not halt their bid to overturn a "sham" election result, which sparked violent protests that have left 11 people dead.

Protests flared in opposition bastions as soon as President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the victor on Friday night after an election his rival Raila Odinga claimed was massively rigged.

Kenya is no stranger to post-election violence, and scars still run deep from a disputed 2007 vote which led to two months of ethno-political clashes, leaving 1,100 dead and 600,000 displaced.

However protests remained isolated on Saturday, with several hundred demonstrators engaging in running battles with police who quickly dispersed what Interior Minister Fred Matiangi referred to as "criminal elements".

The opposition National Super Alliance (NASA), led by four-time presidential hopeful Raila Odinga, put the death toll at more than 100, including 10 children, but did not provide evidence. James Orengo, a top member of the NASA opposition coalition, said police had provoked the violence.

Matiangi denied there had been any casualties, and said police had clamped down on "erratic incidents of lawlessness," adding the government would stop at nothing to protect citizens.