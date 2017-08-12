Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has said he feels ready to return home from medical leave in Britain, and is awaiting his doctor's permission, a presidency statement said on Saturday.

Buhari's extended absence for an undisclosed ailment, his second this year, left many in Nigeria questioning whether he was well enough to run the country. The president has spent more time since the beginning of 2017 in Britain than in Nigeria.

That has sparked numerous protests, including demands that Buhari should resign, as well as calls for more transparency about the president's condition.

"I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge," Buhari said, according to Saturday's statement, adding that there has been a "tremendous improvement" in his health.

Photos released by the presidency show Buhari standing outdoors, grinning and wearing sunglasses while holding a large "Get well soon" card, with a handful of officials around him in a leafy, residential area.

The 74-year-old president had already been in London from January to March for sick leave before returning to Britain in May for further treatment.

Both times, the president appointed his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, to act in his stead.