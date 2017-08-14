Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has won the Kenyan presidential election, taking 54.27 percent of the votes.

The result was announced on Friday night by Wafula Chebukati, the Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Chebukati said that the official voter turnout at the election was 78.91 percent, amounting to a little more than 15 voters who cast their ballots in the fifth multi-party elections to take place since 1991. There are 19.61 million registered voters.

Kenyatta claimed 8.2 million votes while his prime challenger Raila Odinga came in second with 6.67 million votes or 44.74 percent of the votes cast.

The balance of votes were picked up by a number of other candidates.

Speaking after the announcement of the results, Kenyatta gave thanks to those who voted for him and his administration.

"Ours is a pledge that we shall continue with the work that we already have started and rededicate ourselves even more to serving this great nation and our people."

He urged the opposition to join him in building the country and extended a hand of friendship.

"I reach out to you. I reach out to all your supporters. I reach out to all who are elected on the opposition benches."

He also called for calm and said there was no need for violence as a result of the election.

"There is no need for violence. We politicians also come and go, but your neighbour is your neighbour, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, their colour. Please reach out to your neighbour."

Raila Odinga also lost the two previous elections in 2007 and 2013, claiming fraud in both cases.