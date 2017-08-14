The owner of an amateur-built submarine was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday after his vessel sank in Denmark's waters and a journalist who had joined him for what was supposed to be a short voyage was reported missing, Copenhagen police said.

Police said in a statement Friday night that the man denied killing the missing woman and said he dropped her off on an island about 3 ½ hours into their Thursday night trip.

The statement did not identify the submarine's owner, Peter Madsen, 46, but his success financing his submarine project through crowdfunding and completing the UC3 Nautilus in 2008 made headlines.

Madsen appeared on Danish television Friday to discuss the submarine's sinking and his rescue.

Footage aired on Denmark's TV2 channel showed him getting off what appeared to be a private boat and making a thumbs-up sign as he walked away.

"I am fine, but sad because Nautilus went down," he told TV2.

Madsen said "a minor problem with a ballast tank ... turned into a major issue" that ultimately caused the vessel — considered the largest privately built submarine of its kind — to sink.

The ballast tank is a compartment that holds water, which is used as ballast to provide stability for a vessel.