WORLD
2 MIN READ
Key Mongolian freshwater source faces fuel contamination
Known in Mongolia as the "dark blue pearl," Lake Khuvsgal is Mongolia's deepest and purest source of fresh water. But it is now under threat.
Key Mongolian freshwater source faces fuel contamination
Lake Hoskal in Mongolia is one of the biggest lakes on earth, but dozens of vehicles that have fallen through its ice since the 1950's, and a small diesel leak could have disastrous consequences. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Lake Khuvsgal is one of the biggest lakes on earth. It also flows into the world's largest freshwater lake, Baikal, in Russia.

But this vital resource is under threat. Dozens of vehicles have fallen through its ice since the 1950s.

"One of the trucks fell half-way through the ice. The other sank 45 metres. One of our divers went under the ice and connected the cable to pull it out. The other truck had a body inside," Tengis Boldbaatar, the Khuvgul National Emergency Management Agency Sergeant Coast Guard said.

RECOMMENDED

Some vehicles, however, are still submerged, and are believed to contain fuel that may contaminate the water. Experts warn if they leak, the consequences would be catastrophic.

Grace Brown reports from Khuvsgal.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation