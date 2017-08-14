POLITICS
Animals saved from Aleppo zoo arrive in Jordan
Like many who make it out of the Syria's war zone alive, the journey of a number of animals rescued from a zoo was not an easy one.
Animals saved from Aleppo zoo arrive in Jordan
In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 photo, a tiger rescued from an amusement park near the war-torn city of Aleppo, Syria, sits in its cage to receive medical treatment from health care members of the Four Paws organisation, in Bursa, Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

A few months ago animals were rescued from an Aleppo zoo in Syria and transported through Turkey. Now they're settling into a new home in Jordan.

The effort, led by a joint team of the Turkish environment ministry and international animal charity Four Paws, saw five lions, two tigers, two bears, two dogs and two hyenas being saved from the war zone.

Four Paws' International Director of Project Development Amir Khalil says that the animals are in good condition overall but face some health issues due to bad nutrition.

TRT World'sSara Firth has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
