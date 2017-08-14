TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK gunmen kill two in northeast Turkey
A 15-year-old civilian was killed after the PKK terrorists opened fire while he was showing police a home that he had reported as being burgled.
PKK gunmen kill two in northeast Turkey
15-year-old Eren Bulbul was shot dead by suspected PKK members while showing the police a home that was being burgled. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

At least two people were killed as security forces clashed with PKK terrorists in Turkey's northeastern Trabzon province on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Trabzon Governorate, a soldier and a civilian succumbed to their wounds at the Karadeniz Technical University hospital where they were being treated.

The civilian, identified as 15-year-old local Eren Bulbul, had reportedly called the police to the scene after seeing the suspects burgling a home.

Two soldiers and another civilian were also injured during the clash in the city's Macka district earlier on Friday, the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been officially at war with the Turkish state since 1984.

Some 40,000 people have been killed in the clashes mainly concentrated in Turkey's southeast, as well as various attacks elsewhere in the country.

The group resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after ending a two-year ceasefire, citing their objection to the state's construction of dams in the country's southeast.

Since then, the group has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

Separately, Turkish police detained 20 people in the southern province of Adana over alleged links to the PKK, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. It said authorities were still seeking 10 suspects.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation