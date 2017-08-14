At least two people were killed as security forces clashed with PKK terrorists in Turkey's northeastern Trabzon province on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Trabzon Governorate, a soldier and a civilian succumbed to their wounds at the Karadeniz Technical University hospital where they were being treated.

The civilian, identified as 15-year-old local Eren Bulbul, had reportedly called the police to the scene after seeing the suspects burgling a home.

Two soldiers and another civilian were also injured during the clash in the city's Macka district earlier on Friday, the statement added.