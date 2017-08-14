WORLD
2 MIN READ
US millennials work hard to make ends meet
A new survey says 44 million Americans have a second job and the people most likely to be making cash on the side are millennials.
US millennials work hard to make ends meet
A survey found that 28 percent of 18 to 26 year olds have second jobs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

They're known as the entitled generation. But a recent study suggests millennials are actually one of the hardest working age groups when it comes to making money.

Jonathan Rivera spends most his time working at a café in Manhattan, but he's also a part-time waiter at another spot across town.

"The reason I have two jobs is because I really do need to make ends meet. I have bills to pay. I have expenses. I have my pet. So, it's, you know, it's important. It's something that I'm used to, something that I see is very common," he explains.

RECOMMENDED

The survey by financial comparison website Bankrate suggests it's tough being young in the US.

Kim Vinnell has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation