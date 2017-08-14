POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Street art transforms Bogota's poorest neighbourhood
Over a three-month period, residents in Los Puentes transformed 250 homes with symbols of birds, flowers and cultural icons - creating one of the biggest murals in the world.
Street art transforms Bogota's poorest neighbourhood
A mural blankets a church wall in Bogota, Colombia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Los Puentes, one of the poorest areas in Colombia's capital city Bogota, greets people with a vibrant stream of giant murals and multi-coloured homes.

The neighbourhood has been transformed into a stunning piece of public art known as ''the river of life," helping change its bad reputation.

Over a three-month period, residents transformed 250 homes with symbols of birds, flowers and cultural icons - creating one of the biggest murals in the world.

After success of the project, the organisers are now planning to repaint around 60,000 homes in 10 neglected neighbourhoods in the capital.

RECOMMENDED

These multi-coloured homes with their distinctive murals are set to become a key feature of the landscape in Bogota over the next few years.

TRT World's Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Los Puente, Bagota, Colombia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation