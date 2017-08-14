Los Puentes, one of the poorest areas in Colombia's capital city Bogota, greets people with a vibrant stream of giant murals and multi-coloured homes.

The neighbourhood has been transformed into a stunning piece of public art known as ''the river of life," helping change its bad reputation.

Over a three-month period, residents transformed 250 homes with symbols of birds, flowers and cultural icons - creating one of the biggest murals in the world.

After success of the project, the organisers are now planning to repaint around 60,000 homes in 10 neglected neighbourhoods in the capital.