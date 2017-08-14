China's President Xi Jinping has urged his American counterpart Donald Trump to avoid escalating tensions with North Korea.

In a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Saturday, Xi said he wanted the US and North Korea to stay away from anything that would further aggravate the situation.

Xi's plea came hours after Trump ramped up his warnings to Pyongyang, saying the Stalinist regime would "truly regret" taking hostile action against the United States.

Relations between Washington and Pyongyang have been tense for months, in the wake of the North's repeated missile tests.

These include two successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launches in July that are believed to have brought much of the US mainland within North Korea's striking range.

North Korea raised hackles in the United States when it announced a detailed plan to send four missiles over Japan and towards Guam, an island territory in Pacific Ocean of some 165,000 people, where some 6,000 US soldiers are based.