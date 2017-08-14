WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 11 killed in protests after disputed Kenya vote
Violence erupted during opposition protests which raged overnight into Saturday after the controversial election victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
At least 11 killed in protests after disputed Kenya vote
Protesters clash with Kenyan police forces in Kibera slum in Nairobi on August 12, 2017, following the announcement of the election victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

At least 11 people were killed on Saturday in protests that erupted in Kenya's western city of Kisumu following the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In Nairobi, a young girl was shot dead by police firing "sporadic shots" at protesters in Mathare, a witness said.

The run-down neighbourhood is loyal to opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose party has rejected the results of Tuesday's vote as a "charade".

A government official told reporters another man was killed in Kisumu county, centre of serious post-election ethnic violence in 2007 in which 1,200 people were killed and 600,000 displaced.

Kisumu's main hospital was treating four people brought in overnight with gun-shot wounds and six who had been beaten by police, hospital records showed.

RECOMMENDED

More shooting was heard outside the hospital on Saturday morning. In Nairobi, Kenyan television showed footage of armed police units backed by water cannon moving through the rubble-strewn streets of Kibera, another pro-Odinga Nairobi slum.

The election commission announced its official results late on Friday, giving 55-year-old Kenyatta another five years in power after securing 54.3 percent of votes cast.

Odinga's NASA coalition rejected the results even before they were announced, saying that the election commission's systems had been hacked.

Kenya's main monitoring group backed the official result of this week's ballot

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation