Netflix, the popular video streaming service, wants to keep the famous Marvel and Star Wars films of the Walt Disney, which itself is launching into the online sphere.

Right now, the Disney films which leave theaters are run by Netflix in the US.

Disney announced on Tuesday that it was pulling new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix, starting with fresh releases in 2019.

It will start putting the movies on the new Disney-branded online service that year - in a major move taking the media company away from the traditional satellite and cable operators.