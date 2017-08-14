WORLD
2 MIN READ
Five killed during fresh clashes in India-held Kashmir
Two soldiers and three suspected rebels were killed in an overnight gunbattle in the disputed Himalayan region, officials say.
Five killed during fresh clashes in India-held Kashmir
Indian army soldiers search for suspected militants as smoke rises from a bunker after a gunbattle in Mohra in Uri December 5, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Two soldiers and three suspected rebels were killed in an overnight gunbattle in India-held Kashmir, officials said on Sunday, in the latest bloodshed in the disputed Himalayan territory.

Hundreds of Indian soldiers and counter-insurgency forces surrounded Awneera, a village about 50 kilometres (32 miles) south of the main city of Srinagar, on Saturday evening following a tip-off about armed militants in the area.

A fierce firefight broke out in which suspected three militants and two soldiers were killed, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the militants were identified as locals.

As news of their death spread, hundreds of residents from neighbouring villages took to the streets in protest, throwing stones at soldiers and chanting slogans against Indian rule.

RECOMMENDED

In a separate incident early on Sunday rebels fired at an army convoy in the northern are of Hajin and injured two police officers and a soldier, the same police officer said.

On Saturday a civilian and a soldier were killed in gunfire between Indian and Pakistan soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC), a heavily militarised de facto border splitting the territory between India-held Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

At least 130 suspected militants and 39 soldiers have died in clashes so far this year, officials say.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full.

Rebel groups have fought since 1989 in India-held Kashmir, and tens of thousands – mostly civilians – have been killed, while demanding independence or a merger of the territory with Pakistan.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation