Danish police said on Saturday they were preparing to search a sunken submarine owned by Danish inventor Peter Madsen who has been charged with the inadvertent manslaughter of a journalist.

The police said that Madsen, 46, was being held in custody for 24 days, accused of killing Swedish woman Kim Wall, 30, who they said had been on his submarine before it sank on Friday.

Madsen was rescued on Friday morning in a navy operation and taken ashore after his homemade 17-metre submarine went down.

The vessel was recovered on Saturday in Koge Bay, south of Copenhagen, at a depth of seven metres, and taken into harbour.

It will be partly drained of water and searched by the police late on Saturday and early Sunday.