A Syrian regime operation backed by Russian warplanes and helicopters has killed 25 members of Daesh in central Syria, a monitor said Sunday.

Supported by regime ally Russia, regime forces have waged a months-long offensive to recapture the vast desert region that stretches from the country's centre to the Iraqi and Jordanian borders.

On Saturday, "25 Daesh members were killed and others wounded in a commando operation by Syrian regime forces with air support from Russian warplanes and helicopters" in the northeast of Homs province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Six members of the regime forces were also killed, it said.

A military source said the Syrian regime had air-dropped its forces 20 kilometres behind Daesh front lines. The aim of the operation is to link regime-held areas in southern Raqqa province to the strategic town al Sukhna, in Homs.

The raid allowed regime forces to seize control of three villages in the area, Syrian regime's news agency SANA reported the source as saying.

Regime forces now control swathes of territory in the province.

According to the Observatory, Daesh now controls dozens of villages in the east of Homs.

The Syrian "Badiya" is a large stretch of desert that extends over around 90,000 square kilometres (35,000 square miles) of territory.