Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox patriarch has denounced an Israeli court ruling to allow a pro-settlement group to take control of church land in a mainly Palestinian area of occupied and annexed east Jerusalem.

On July 31, a Jerusalem court upheld controversial real estate deals involving Israeli pro-settlement organisation Ateret Cohanim and the church for two hotel properties near the Jaffa Gate entrance to the Old City, Israeli media reported, finding no evidence of the deals resulting from fraud or bribery.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem on Saturday criticised what he called an "unjust" and "politically motivated" ruling and said the church would appeal to Israel's supreme court.

"This decade-long legal battle has resulted in an unjust decision which disregarded all of the patriarchate's clear and concrete legal evidence proving bad faith, bribery and conspiracy," Theophilos said.

"Such a decision in favour of the settler group Ateret Cohanim can only be interpreted as politically motivated."