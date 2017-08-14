A former Somali insurgent leader, Mukhtar Robow Abu Mansur, has defected to the government, a military official said on Sunday, severing ties with the militant group Al Shabaab.

Al Shabaab fell out with its former spokesman and deputy leader Robow in 2013 and he has been laying low in the jungles with his forces since then. Al Shabaab has launched multiple attacks to try kill or capture him.

An army official said in June there were negotiations between the government and Robow but there were no guarantees that he would defect. He said it had sent soldiers to try to defend him.

"Robow and his seven bodyguards are now in Hudur with local officials. He will be flown to Mogadishu soon," Colonel Nur Mohamed, a Somali military officer, said.

His defection comes two months after the United States removed a $5 million reward for his capture and took him off its list of sponsors of terrorism after five years. It was not immediately clear if the timing of the defection was linked.

Nonetheless, it could give pro-government forces more freedom to operate in the regions of Bay and Bakool, slicing Al Shabaab's operational territory in two.