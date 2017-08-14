Thousands of refugees risk their lives every year to cross the Mediterranean Sea and reach Europe. But for many, the painful journey does not always end when the come ashore.

Many who arrive alone find it difficult to navigate the unfamiliar, complicated hurdles in the way of being granted asylum.

Looking to bridge the gap is a volunteer-run Italian collective called Baobab that helps migrants and refugees who are waiting for a response from the Italian state or want to travel to other parts of Europe.