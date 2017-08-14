TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Policeman stabbed to death by Daesh suspect in Istanbul
The attacker, who was reportedly preparing to carry out a suicide bomb attack, was shot dead after killing the policeman.
Policeman stabbed to death by Daesh suspect in Istanbul
An officer was stabbed to death by a Daesh suspect near a police station in Istanbul, Turkey on August 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

A police officer was killed in Istanbul late on Sunday after being stabbed by a Daesh suspect, according to police sources.

The sources said Istanbul anti-terror police arrested the suspect during an operation against Daesh earlier in the day. The suspect was allegedly in preparation of a suicide bomb attack.

The suspect was later taken to the Istanbul Police Headquarters where he attacked one police officer with a knife inside the detention room.

The police officer was taken to hospital with heavy injuries, while the suspect was shot dead by other police officers.

RECOMMENDED

The injured police officer succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Turkey, which has been hit by a series of deadly attacks carried out by the Daesh terror group, has stepped up its anti-terrorism operations across the country as of late.

About 750 people with alleged Daesh links were detained in a major police sweep earlier this year after the group claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve that killed 39 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation