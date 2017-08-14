The head of a government hospital in India has been suspended after at least 72 children died in recent days as a result of the hospital’s alleged negligence.

Rajeev Misra, head of the state-run Baba Raghav Das hospital in Gorakhpur town, was suspended, as officials in the state of Uttar Pradesh ordered an investigation.

Local media reported the deaths were caused in part by oxygen shortages, after a private supplier cut the supply over unpaid bills.

Hospital officials deny lack of oxygen caused the deaths, saying alternative supplies were found.

They instead blamed many of the deaths on encephalitis and unspecified issues related to delivery of the infants.

TRT World spoke to Neha Poonia who has more from New Delhi.

Strict action

On Sunday, JP Nadda, health minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, visited the hospital in Gorakhpur, accompanied by the state's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath.

Nadda promised "strict action" against the culprits in an interview with a local news channel, before his departure from the Indian capital.

"I wrote at least three letters," Misra told television reporters on Saturday, adding that he had even flagged the issue in video conference discussions.