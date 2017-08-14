Most businesses in the Kenyan capital reopened on Monday despite a strike from the opposition leader Raila Odinga over last week’s election result.

Many shops opened up again in the capital Nairobi and in the western town of Kisumu for the first time in days.

Cars and buses were moving around on streets that had been deserted even before the result was announced of the August 8 presidential election.

In Kibera, Nairobi’s biggest slum where opposition support is strong, minibuses and taxis were also plying their trade through the rubble-strewn streets.

Some food stalls and phone and money outlets also opened their doors for business.

Ken Nabwere, a Nairobi resident, said he had little choice but to return to work after days of inactivity even though he supported the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition which called the strike.

“I was supposed to vote and (leave) the rest to the politicians because if I was to boycott work today those guys don’t pay my bills,” he said.

“I would advise others that unless you have permission from your boss, then you better go to work,” he said.

TRT World spoke with journalist John-Allan Namu who is following the developments from Nairobi.

No turning back