At least 312 people were killed and more than 2,000 left homeless when a mudslide and heavy flooding hit Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, on Monday leaving hospitals struggling to cope.

Witnesses at the scene saw bodies being carried away and houses submerged in two areas of the city, where roads were turned into churning rivers of mud and corpses washed up on the streets.

Red Cross spokesman Patrick Massaquoi said the toll was 312 but could rise further as his team continued to survey disaster areas in Freetown.

Distressing images

Videos posted by local residents showed people waist- and chest-deep in water trying to traverse the road. Other images showed battered corpses piled on top of each other, as residents struggled to cope with the destruction.

Local media reports also said that a section of a hill in the Regent area of the city had partially collapsed.