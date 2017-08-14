POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ronaldo hit with five-match ban after pushing referee
Ronaldo was sent off in bizarre fashion, collecting a yellow card for taking his shirt off during a goal celebration before being shown a second for diving.
Ronaldo hit with five-match ban after pushing referee
Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo speaks with referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after being shown a red card. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for five matches for pushing the referee after he was shown a red card against Barcelona in Real Madrid's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup first leg victory on Sunday, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

Ronaldo was sent off in bizarre fashion, collecting a yellow card for taking his shirt off during a goal celebration before being shown a second for diving.

Upset by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea's decision to dismiss him, Ronaldo shoved the official, which landed him in further hot water.

RECOMMENDED

RFEF issued Ronaldo with a 3,005 euro ($3,543.20) fine and a four-match suspension in addition to the automatic one-game ban the player was due to serve for his red card.

Ronaldo, who struck a spectacular second goal for a dominant Madrid, will miss the Super Cup second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday and the club's first four La Liga matches.

Having featured in the Confederations Cup for Portugal, the striker only returned to training earlier this month. He came on as a substitute in the UEFA Super Cup win over Manchester United on Aug. 8.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report