Taylor Swift won $1 and long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.

The six-woman, two-man US District Court jury found that fired Denver DJ David Mueller had assaulted and battered her during the "meet-and-greet" photo session. After a weeklong trial, the jurors determined that Mueller had groped her by grabbing Taylor’s backside.

The jury also found that Taylor’s mother and radio liaison Frank Bell were within their rights to contact Mueller's bosses.

The same panel, which deliberated for less than a day, rejected Mueller's claims that the singer's team got him fired from his "dream job" at his radio station by making false groping accusations.

Mueller, 55, initiated the litigation and suit the Swifts and Bell over his termination, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career.

Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor from Mueller's lawsuit, saying he had failed to prove that she sought to get Mueller fired or had any reason to believe that someone else may have assaulted her. US District Judge William Martinez also drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect.

Get up, stand up

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.

“It means 'no means no' and it tells every woman they will decide what will be tolerated with their body," Baldridge said of the principle Taylor was trying to defend.

Testimony showed that Taylor reported the incident to her mother and others on her team, but that she never sought any specific action regarding Mueller.

From the start, Taylor 's side portrayed the encounter as a clear case of sexual assault, even though they never reported it to police.

Her mother tearfully testified that she asked Bell to reach out to Mueller's employers at country station KYGO-FM instead because they wanted to handle the matter quietly and avoid exposing the singer-songwriter to publicity.