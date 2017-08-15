WORLD
Pakistani and Indian families still face hurdles 70 years after partition
Families separated by the creation of the two South Asian states still experience problems when it comes to seeing their relatives.
Pakistani and Indian national flags during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore November 3, 2014. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

India is celebrating its 70th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule which involved a partition that formed two independent states, Hindu-majority India, and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Today, the two nations still don't agree on their shared border in Kashmir and violent military confrontations have continued. 

After all these years, though, the two countries still don't trust each other, with families separated by the creation of the two Asian states. And many still experience problems when it comes to seeing their relatives. 

