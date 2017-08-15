WORLD
1 MIN READ
Slavery more widespread across the UK than previously thought, says report
A report from The National Crime Agency says modern slavery happens in plain view, and there could be tens of thousands of people at risk in the UK.
Slavery more widespread across the UK than previously thought, says report
The Organisation of Women’s Freedom in Iraq (OWFI) believes that thousands of Yazidi woman have already been sold into enslavement. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

A report from The National Crime Agency says modern slavery happens in plain view and there could be tens of thousands of people at risk in the UK.

They might be in shops. They might be on farms or in food processing plants.

They might be in prostitution or in domestic service, kept against their will, often unpaid, often the victims of threats and violence.

There are currently 300 police investigations into the problem. In May and June this year there were 111 arrests.

RECOMMENDED

Victims come from countries across eastern Europe, but also from Nigeria and Vietnam.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report