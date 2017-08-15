Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered his armed forces to carry out a national exercise next week in response to US President Donald Trump’s threat of possible military action. He also asked the pro-government constituent assembly to investigate the opposition for allegedly supporting Trump’s remarks.

Trump’s comments were prompted by the failure of the opposition’s campaign to oust him after months of destabilizing protests, Maduro told thousands of supporters at a Caracas rally on Monday

Calling for “justice,” he said the truth commission set up by the constitutional assembly should investigate opposition leaders as “traitors” for not speaking out clearly against the US president. Opponents who don’t cooperate in the investigation will face arrest, he warned.

“If they don’t show up on their own, we’ll go looking for them with handcuffs,” he told a few thousand government supporters, many of them state workers, gathered at the presidential palace.

The main opposition alliance rejected the use of military threats to resolve Venezuela’s crisis.

But its statement Sunday didn’t mention Trump by name, instead blaming Maduro for converting Venezuela into a threat to regional stability and accusing him of ceding the country’s sovereignty and oil wealth to Cuba and other foreign powers.

Over 120 people have been killed since anti-government protests began in April, driven by outrage over shortages of food and medicine and Maduro’s creation of a legislative body that some governments around the world say is “dictatorial”.

A starving trek to Colombia

An estimated 25,000 Venezuelans make the trek across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge into Colombia each day. Many come for a few hours to work or trade goods on the black market, looking for household supplies they cannot find back home.

But increasingly, they are coming to eat in one of a half-dozen facilities offering struggling Venezuelans a free plate of food.

Under a scorching sun just a short walk from Colombia's border with Venezuela, hundreds of hungry men, women and children line up for bowls of chicken and rice — the first full meal some have eaten in days.

According to one recent survey, about 75 percent of Venezuelans lost an average of 19 pounds (8.7 kilogrammes) last year.

Civilian-military exercise

“I have given the order to the armed forces’ joint chiefs of staff to start preparations for a national civil-military exercise for the integrated armed defence of the Venezuelan nation,” Maduro said in response to Trump’s military action comments.

The drill will take place on August 26 and 27, he said.

“Everyone has to join the defence plan, millions of men and women, let’s see how the American imperialists like it,” Maduro told supporters.

Trump advisers fooling him?

Maduro's government seized on Trump's warning last Friday that he was looking at a range of scenarios against Venezuela, "including a possible military option if necessary."