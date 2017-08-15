French President Emmanuel Macron completes his 100 days in office amid falling popularity ratings after tough debates in parliament over labour reform and a public ethics law.

Macron is also facing a standoff with the military over defence budget cuts.

Centrist Macron, France's youngest leader since Napoleon, was elected in May on a promise to usher in sweeping economic and social reforms to haul France out of its economic malaise.

TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas reports.

For strategy consultant and lecturer at Sciences Po university Stephane Rozes, if Macron has achieved anything in his first 100 days it is putting France back on the map.

"It is still too early to make an objective assessment of the first steps of Macron's presidency on the international stage. But we can make two observations: the first, for our foreign friends, the media, commentators, France is back," he said.

The young president has been on a roll meeting the main European leaders to boost reforms to the EU and eurozone, as well as hosting world leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin in the attempt of finding a solution to the war in Syria.

Earlier during his presidency, Macron also drew praise at home and from the international community for his strong backing of the Paris climate agreement where he is seen speaking English in a video, a rarity for French presidents.