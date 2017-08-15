WORLD
2 MIN READ
Last dangerous leg of the journey out of Italy for refugees
Refugees call it the "pass of death", a route they take when they want to avoid French border guards to make it to their final destination.
Migrants eat their meal seated on the ground during a food distribution by volunteers in Ventimiglia, near the French border, on August 9, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

Rome's Termini Station is the beginning of the last leg of the journey out of Italy.

Many refugees head north on the trains, hoping to get to France.

And to do that, they must cross the border at Ventimiglia, any way they can.

Some risk the tunnels, but people have died trying to get across this way.

So other routes have to be attempted.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports.

Ventimiglia crossing

Refugees who successfully cross the Mediterranean from places such as Libya to the southern tip of Italy – thousands have died trying to do so in recent months – often go north to a place called Ventimiglia, from where they try to slip across the border into France.

The area is often described in the media as "Italy's-Calais", a smaller hotspot alongside the notorious Calais port city on the northern coast of France, where many migrants head in the hope of making a short sea-crossing to Britain.

SOURCE:TRT World
