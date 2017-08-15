The wife of Zimbabwe's president has been accused of assaulting a young woman at an upscale Johannesburg hotel.

It was not immediately clear where Grace Mugabe was. Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said in a video posted by local broadcaster eNCA that she had handed herself over to police.

But a police spokesman, Vishnu Naidoo, later said no arrest had been made and police were talking with the suspect's lawyers. He would not name the suspect, saying she had not yet appeared in court.

"There was a criminal case opened in Sandton at Morningside (station) yesterday, but I can not release any name. Right now we have not arrested anybody," Naidoo said.

The case draws yet more attention to the increasingly outspoken wife of the world's oldest head of state, 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Twenty-year-old model Gabriella Engels has accused Grace Mugabe of assaulting her on Sunday night while she was visiting Mugabe's sons in a hotel room in an upscale Johannesburg suburb.

She claims the first lady's bodyguards stood by and watched as Mugabe attacked her.

Engels posted several photos on social media showing a gash in her forehead, which she called a result of the alleged encounter.