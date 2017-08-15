A Belgian town honoured its 22-year-old tradition of making a giant omelette on Tuesday amidst an egg contamination scare, cooking 6,500 eggs in a pan four metres wide.

Millions of chicken eggs have been pulled from European supermarket shelves as a result of the scare over the use of the insecticide fipronil, which is forbidden in the food chain and can cause organ damage in humans.

Hundreds of people gathered in the eastern Belgian city of Malmedy undeterred by the scare and the president of the local branch of the giant omelette fraternity, Benedicte Mathy, said she was confident Tuesday's dish was safe to eat.

Tainted eggs

Belgium became the first country last month to officially notify the EU's food safety alert system of the presence of eggs contaminated by the insecticide fipronil, followed by the Netherlands and Germany.

The insecticide, which can harm human health, has since been discovered in eggs in 14 other European countries since the scandal came to light on August 1 and has even been found as far afield as Hong Kong.

It has forced millions of eggs to be removed from supermarket shelves and the closure of more than 150 farms in the Netherlands.

"We were hit full-on by the tainted eggs scare," Rene Bourguignon said as he waited to prepare the omelette.