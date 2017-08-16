As Venezuela's humanitarian and political crisis spirals out of control, some Venezuelans are desperate to seek a better life beyond the country's borders.

Venezuelans now comprise the highest number of asylum seekers heading to the US; even more than Mexicans.

These days many wait in lines outside European embassies, hoping to get a visa and a chance to live somewhere else.

“I am going to Tenerife, Spain," said a girl standing in a queue outside the Spanish embassy. "I have family there, there is nothing for me here (in Venezuela).”