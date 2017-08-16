WORLD
Venezuelans flee as political crisis and food shortages snowball
While Venezuelans make up the highest number of asylum seekers heading to the US, there are many who are now looking to move to the EU.
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuelas President Nicolas Maduros government in Caracas on August 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2017

As Venezuela's humanitarian and political crisis spirals out of control, some Venezuelans are desperate to seek a better life beyond the country's borders.

Venezuelans now comprise the highest number of asylum seekers heading to the US; even more than Mexicans.

These days many wait in lines outside European embassies, hoping to get a visa and a chance to live somewhere else.

“I am going to Tenerife, Spain," said a girl standing in a queue outside the Spanish embassy. "I have family there, there is nothing for me here (in Venezuela).” 

Over 120 people have been killed since anti-government protests began in April, driven by outrage over deep recession that has led to shortages of food and basic necessities. 

President Nicolas Maduro's creation of an all-powerful legislative body has triggered more unrest; an assembly which the country's opposition claims is "dictatorial" which Maduro denies.

The president also accuses opposition parties of abetting a US-led plot to topple him, who has ruled Venezuela since the 2013 death of Hugo Chavez.

SOURCE:TRT World
