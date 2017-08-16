Thousands of fans gathered to attend Tuesday night's candlelight vigil to mark the 40th death anniversary of the King of Rock and Roll but they had to pay $28.75 to visit his grave at Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion.

The rock and roll icon died on August 16, 1977 at Memphis city in the US state of Tennessee.

Visitors who attended the vigil beginning on Tuesday night and running into Wednesday were given Elvis-Week-Property-Pass wristbands to walk up the long driveway and past the graves where Presley and relatives are buried, said Graceland, which is operated by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The $28.75 wristband also provides access to a new $45 million entertainment complex at the Memphis tourist attraction.

Earlier Graceland said that it expected large crowds and it has updated its security measures for Elvis Week, the annual celebration of Presley's life and career in music and movies.

"In order to keep everyone safe and ensure an enjoyable and meaningful event for all, we have worked closely with local, state and federal security authorities to establish new procedures that have been widely used across the US," Graceland's statement said.

Presley fans made a pilgrimage to Graceland the year he died, and they've continued coming ever since.

Graceland said it averages 500,000 visitors per year from around the world, and attendance for this year's vigil has been projected at 30,000 to 50,000.

Some fans not happy

The announcement surprised fans who didn't know about the charge when they made plans to come to Elvis Week.

Some reacted with angry messages on social media, saying they wouldn't attend another vigil.

Longtime fan Fred Schwarz of Springfield, Illinois said on Tuesday that he and his wife have been to several vigils and have enjoyed them. But not this year.

He says fans should be insulted at the new charge.