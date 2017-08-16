WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tourism on the rise in Middle East after two-year slump
Tourists are returning to countries such as Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey after a period of avoidance following terrorist attacks in the region.
Tourism on the rise in Middle East after two-year slump
Many countries in the Middle East and North Africa have reported a rise in tourist numbers following a two-year decline due to terror attacks. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2017

When terrorism hits an area, tourism is one of the industries that suffers.

And countries in North Africa and the Middle East are no exception.

With its unique landscapes, Tunisia's sites have been a great attraction for tourists around the world.

For some time, the country witnessed a sharp decline in the influx of tourists due to conflict and terrorist attacks.

RECOMMENDED

But after two years, tourism in Tunisia and other countries has begun to show positive change.

TRT World’s Sara Firth reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report