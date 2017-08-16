Algeria's presidency has recalled veteran crisis manager Ahmed Ouyahia as prime minister, a job he first held in the 1990s when Algeria was battling an insurgency.

Ouyahia, 65, will replace Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who held the job for just three months, the office of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said on Tuesday.

Ouyahia will likely be seen as a steadying influence as Algeria tries to carry out economic adjustments to cope with a fall in oil prices that has slashed state revenues.

The presidency statement gave no reason for the change. Ouyahia has served three terms as prime minister and most recently was Bouteflika's chief of staff.

A veteran politician and diplomat by training, Ouyahia first became prime minister in the mid-1990s, when Algeria was fighting to suppress an insurgency.

He is also leader of the National Rally for Democracy, a party close to the presidency that increased its number of seats in May's parliamentary election.

The North African state's political system is often opaque, and Bouteflika, 80, has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. Under the constitution, the president appoints the prime minister.