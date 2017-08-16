Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro travelled to Cuba on Tuesday to pay homage to deceased leader Fidel Castro, in a surprise visit days after US President Donald Trump warned of possible military action against Venezuela.

State-run television on Wednesday showed Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, accompanied by Cuban President Raul Castro, visiting the stone monument in eastern Santiago de Cuba containing Fidel Castro’s ashes and placing flowers at the grave. Castro, who died last November, would have turned 91 on Sunday.

Communist-run Cuba remains Maduro's staunchest defender in the region.

Maduro's surprise visit to shore up ties with a close ally coincided with US Vice President Mike Pence's tour of Latin America, where he has downplayed Trump’s threat last week to use military force against Venezuela. Pence argued economic sanctions and political pressure can restore democracy to the country.

Cuba-Venezuela United

Cuba and Venezuela see themselves united against what they call US "imperialism."