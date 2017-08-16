WORLD
US-led airstrikes killed 17 civilians in Raqqa, war monitor says
In the battle to retake Daesh's bastion in Syria, air strikes in the past two days have killed 38 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Daesh militants in Raqqa, Syria August 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2017

US-led coalition air strikes on the Daesh's remaining territory in Syria's Raqqa city killed 17 civilians on Wednesday, including children, a war monitor said.

The coalition is providing air support in the form of heavy air strikes for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia as it battles to oust Daesh from its onetime stronghold.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the deaths on Wednesday followed two days of deadly strikes.

Since Monday, the monitor said, 38 civilians have been killed in US-led air strikes on the city.

Wednesday's deaths included five children, according to the monitor, which relies on a network of sources on the ground.

The coalition says it takes measures to avoid civilian casualties and investigates credible allegations of civilian deaths.

The United States has admitted that coalition strikes have killed 624 civilians in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

But rights groups and monitors say the figure is exponentially higher than that.

The SDF launched an operation to capture Raqqa province from Daesh last year, and in June the militia broke into Raqqa city for the first time.

The SDF is dominated by YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD. The PYD is the main partner for the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria. Turkey is incensed by the US decision to arm the YPG/PYD as it considers the group as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU.

The SDF now holds more than half of the city, but the fighting has proved fierce and civilians have been killed both in the crossfire and while trying to flee.

Tens of thousands of people have fled Raqqa, but the UN estimates between 10,000 and 25,000 civilians may still be trapped inside.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
