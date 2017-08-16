Kenya's opposition announced on Wednesday that it would challenge the results of last week's presidential election in the Supreme Court and wage a campaign of civil disobedience, saying it has decided to expose what it called a "computer-generated presidency."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga told reporters that Kenyans won't willingly go along with "democracy's slaughter."

His comments had the potential to set off another wave of protests in the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere that already have led to at least two dozen people shot dead by police since the August 8 vote, according to one prominent Kenyan human rights group.

Odinga has claimed that the election results were hacked and rigged in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a second term with 54 percent of the vote. Kenya's election commission has said there was a hacking attempt but it failed, and election observers have said they saw no signs of interference with the vote.

Electoral injustice

The opposition last week said going to court was not an option, but Odinga on Wednesday made it clear they had changed their minds.

"We will not accept and move on," he said. "We shall hold vigils, moments of silence, beat drums and do everything else to draw attention to the gross electoral injustices."

The opposition has until the end of Friday to file a petition challenging the vote results.

Odinga's court challenge after losing the 2013 election to Kenyatta was unsuccessful. Kenyatta won with just over 50 percent of that vote. No candidate's legal challenge against a presidential election in Kenya has ever been successful.

On Tuesday, the election commission said it was not yet able to provide all the forms that were used to tabulate the presidential election results, raising the question of how it came up with the tally it announced on Friday night.

The European Union election observer mission on Wednesday urged Kenyan authorities to promptly publish all results forms online.