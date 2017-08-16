At the site of the 2012 Marikana massacre where police shot dead 34 strikers, thousands of South African miners sang remembrance songs Wednesday as campaigners demanded prosecutions and compensation.

The 34 miners were gunned down after police were deployed to break up a wildcat strike that had turned violent at the Lonmin-owned Marikana platinum mine, northwest of Johannesburg.

It was the worst police violence in South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994.

"It is a disgrace. Not a single cent has been paid to our people five years later," Dali Mpofu, lawyer for some of the victims' families, said, dismissing government claims that 1.17 billion rand ($88 million) had been offered in compensation.

"Our government is continuing to torture our people. The truth is still to come. The truth will come out," he added.

TRT World's Lynsey Chutel reports from the scene of the tragedy.

The rocky hill where the shooting took place has become a monument to those who died in the massacre, which was captured on camera and beamed across the world in scenes reminiscent of apartheid-era police killings.

An official inquiry established by President Jacob Zuma put much of the blame for the deaths on police tactics used to disperse the 3,000 strikers, but no prosecutions have been brought.

In the days leading up to the attack, 10 others had been killed in violence related to the strike – including non-striking miners, security guards and two police officers who were hacked to death.

But the commission found a police operation to forcefully remove the miners, a few of whom were armed, should not have been carried out.

'No justice'