The number of suspected drug dealers killed by Indonesian police has more than tripled so far this year from the whole of 2016, activists said on Wednesday, raising concerns the country may be headed towards a bloody Philippines-style war on narcotics.

At least 60 suspected dealers have died so far this year, up from last year's 18, Amnesty International said.

“This shocking escalation in unlawful killings by the police sounds serious alarm bells. While Indonesian authorities have a duty to respond to increasing rates of drug use in the country, shooting people on sight is never a solution," said Usman Hamid, Director of Amnesty International Indonesia.

The rights group added that all the deaths involved police allegedly acting in self-defence or because the suspects resisted arrest, but that no independent investigations had been conducted.

A spokesperson for the national narcotics agency said officers had to prioritise their own safety and those of others if there was resistance from drug dealers.

"If firearms are used, it's because of the consideration of personal safety of the officers and others at the scene," Sulistiandriatmoko said.

He declined to comment on the number of deaths.