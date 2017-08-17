England preparing for another summer Test match is a familiar sight. But there is something different about this training session – a pink ball flying around at Birmingham's Edgbaston as England prepares for their day-night Test debut with a new tool to master. England face the West Indies on Thursday in the first of a three-match series.

The day-night format has been experimented with around the world, with Adelaide hosting the inaugural Test back in 2015. But this is the first time it will occur in cricket's birthplace, and for England's players, it is a step into the unknown.

While the tests so far have used the Kookaburra pink ball, this week it will be England's manufacturer of choice – Dukes – whose pink ball will be on show for the first time at this level.

Dukes' 250-year-history

Based in a North London factory, the company prides itself on the quality of its handmade products. And the challenge of producing the pink ball has taken a great deal of research and development.

Dilip Jadeja, who owns the company, accepts that his latest product will be under the spotlight, but he's not worried about the scrutiny.

The pink Dukes’ ball goes through almost all of the same procedures as the traditional red ball, but the company has had to contend with some early criticism from county players who have used it. Jadeja says it is still too early to access their product fully.

TRT World'sOliver Regan reports on the test of Dukes.