August 17, 2017
As Latin America struggles against corruption, an innovative new way of fighting graft in Mexico City has been causing a stir in the capital.
Activists working for NGOs fighting against corruption are organising tours in a bus aptly named Corruptour.
The Corruptour is free and takes tourists and locals around a route which highlights some of the most glaring examples of corruption from the private and public sectors.
TRT World ’s Alasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City.
SOURCE:TRT World