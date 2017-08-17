POLITICS
Innovative bus tour highlights corruption in Mexico
Anti-corruption NGOs are hosting bus tours around Mexico City in an attempt to highlight corruption in private and public sectors.
The sights include an independence monument that went so over-budget that four hospitals could have been built in its place and a mansion owned by the Mexican presidents wife, built by a favoured government contractor. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2017

As Latin America struggles against corruption, an innovative new way of fighting graft in Mexico City has been causing a stir in the capital.

Activists working for NGOs fighting against corruption are organising tours in a bus aptly named Corruptour.

The Corruptour is free and takes tourists and locals around a route which highlights some of the most glaring examples of corruption from the private and public sectors. 

TRT World ’s Alasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City.

