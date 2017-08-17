With tears and defiant tributes, hundreds of purple-clad people packed an historic Charlottesville theatre on Wednesday to remember the 32-year-old woman killed when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into anti-racist demonstrators.

Heather Heyer, a paralegal whom colleagues said was devoted to social justice, was killed after clashes on Saturday between white nationalists attending a “Unite the Right” gathering and counter-protesters. The white supremacists were rallying to keep the statue of pro-slavery Confederate leader Robert E Lee. James Fields, a 20-year-old Ohio man, has been charged with her murder.

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what? You just magnified her,” Heyer’s mother Susan Bro said to long and loud applause from those gathered at the city’s 1930s-era Paramount Theater.

Bro told the audience that her daughter’s favourite Facebook post was “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.”

“She paid attention. And she made a lot of us pay attention,” Bro said. “I want this to spread. I don’t want this to die. This is just the beginning of Heather’s legacy.”

TRT World’sJohn Brain reports.