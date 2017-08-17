United States intelligence officials withheld information from Turkey and Australia over a plot by Daesh militants to blow up an Etihad Airways plane, a Turkish newspaper reported.

According to Hurriyet daily newspaper columnist Deniz Zeyrek, the US was already aware of the plot before the Australian police arrested the militants in July, but only shared that information with Australia after two militants had been arrested.

The information was never shared with Turkish intelligence officials, according to Zeyrek.

On August 4, Australian police announced that they had arrested Daesh suspects, Khaled Khayat and Mahmoud Khayat, whose unsuspecting brother was about to fly from Sydney to Dubai with Etihad Airways with a bomb in his luggage.

The men put the home-made bomb in their brother’s luggage, disguised as a meat mincer.

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan added that the high-grade military explosives used to build the bomb had been sent to Australia by air cargo from Turkey.

The plot which was “inspired and directed” by Daesh, targeted the Etihad Airways flight on July 15. The bomb was detected by airport security.