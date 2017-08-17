TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish Imam goes the extra mile for ancient Armenian church
Metin Halici, an Imam of a mosque in Yozgat, Turkey is taking care of an ancient church based in the courtyard of the mosque.
Turkish Imam goes the extra mile for ancient Armenian church
We keep this chapel clean and ready for worship because we care about people and respect their beliefs, Metin Halici says. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2017

An Armenian church built in the year 120 AD by Anatolian priests, is located in the courtyard of Yozgat's Sarikaya Mosque in Turkey.

Besides a cross drawn on its door, the building does not look like a church from the outside. 

However, Armenians still come from as far as the US and Argentina to worship there. 

The Imam of the mosque Metin Halici, has taken it upon himself to keep both places of worship clean.

RECOMMENDED

He grabs a broom and dust cloth to clean the ancient church a few days every week. 

This is his story:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report