Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered that the border with Qatar be reopened to allow pilgrims to carry out their annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, official state media said Thursday.

The decision represents the first step forward since a diplomatic crisis began when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar on June 5.

The border decision came after monarchy’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Abdullah bin Jassim al Thani, according to a statement from the Saudi News Agency.

“Fly them in Saudi jets”

The king has ordered that Qatari pilgrims be allowed "to enter Saudi Arabia through the border crossing to do the pilgrimage," it said, with no electronic permissions needed.

The statement said Qataris wishing to perform the hajj would be welcome through two of the Kingdom's airports