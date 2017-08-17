Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in South Asia, claiming the lives of 245 people

Millions more have been affected by flooding and mudslides in Nepal, Bangladesh and India during the past week.

Officials are currently searching for the missing, delivering emergency supplies and building emergency shelters.

In Nepal, authorities scrambled to send relief supplies to flood-hit areas where incessant rain has flooded hundreds of villages, killing 110 people.

Security forces helped rescue people marooned on rooftops, while helicopters were distributing food and drinking water packets in the worst-hit southern districts.

With hundreds of thousands of people affected by the floods, the government was focusing on moving in relief supplies as soon as possible, said Ram Krishna Subedi, a home ministry spokesman.

Nepal's home minister, Janardan Sharma, spent the morning at a relief distribution center at Kathmandu's airport to ensure that the aid was reaching all areas affected by the flooding. Nepal's government has been under criticism for not being able to reach people desperate for help.